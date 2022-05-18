Murder Trial To Likely Head To Jury Wednesday Afternoon

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Jurors could reach a verdict today in the trial of 22-year-old Cohen B. Hancz-Barron, who is accused of the June 3rd slaying of his girlfriend and her three children. According to The Journal Gazette, jurors are scheduled to hear closing arguments in the morning and then go into deliberations in the afternoon as testimony ended Tuesday morning. Hancz-Barron is charged with four counts of murder in the deaths by knife of 26-year-old Sarah Zent, and her three children. If he is convicted of the murder charges, Hancz also faces a sentence enhancement of life without parole. Prosecutors may request a sentence enhancement for aggravating circumstances, including when a victim is younger than 12 years old.