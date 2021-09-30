Murder suspect granted competency hearing

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A Fort Wayne man accused of killing two men and injuring a third in a shooting at a gas station will be getting a competency hearing.

Joseph Bossard was arrested back in February after being caught on surveillance camera getting into an argument with three men, almost hitting one of them with his truck when he left, and then returning minutes later and shooting them.

Court documents say a judge has granted and scheduled a hearing for January 10th, 2022 to determine if Bossard is mentally capable of standing trial.