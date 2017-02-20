Murder suspect due in court

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A Fort Wayne murder suspect is due in court today. (Monday, Feb. 20.) 28-year-old Davon Burden is accused in the shooting death of Domonic Norton.

Police say shots were fired back in July 2016. That’s when Burden confronted his girlfriend at a home in the 4100 block of Euclid Avenue. The woman slammed the door on Burden, but he was still able to fire off a couple of shots, hitting Norton.

When officers arrived they found Norton suffering from a single gunshot wound. He was taken to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

RELATED: Fort Wayne man shot to death on Fourth of July

Burden is expected in court for an initial hearing.

RELATED: Fort Wayne Police searching for two men connected to recent shootings