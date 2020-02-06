Murder defendant asks judge for release

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A Fort Wayne woman accused of stabbing her boyfriend to death is asking to be released from jail.

According to the Journal Gazette, 28-year-old LaKeshia James sent the judge in her case a letter, admitting she made a “poor decision” when she allegedly stabbed 26-year-old O’Sha D.K. Booher-Ford with a kitchen knife after an apparent argument over infidelity.

James added that her remaining behind bars was not in her two children’s “best interest” and would “devastate their future.”

James is facing up to 65 years in prison on the charge of murder; her trial starts on March 24th.