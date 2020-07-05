Munice Man arrested in Paulding County police chase

PAULDING, Oh. (WOWO): A chase involving Ohio State Highway Patrol Troopers and Paulding County Sheriff’s Deputies ended with two Muncie men and two juveniles taken into custody.

Van Wert Post Commander Lieutenant Jonathan Gray tells WOWO News that the chase began at about 7:40 Saturday morning on U.S. 24 near Antwerp, Ohio, when a Trooper attempted to stop an Infiniti QX-45 for a speed violation. The driver exited US-24 and led law enforcement on about a 15 mile chase through rural Paulding County. As the driver was attempting a left turn onto a County Road near Wayne Trace High School in southern Paulding County, he lost control and crashed.

The driver of the SUV, 22 year old Ricky Taylor of Muncie was taken into custody at the scene. The other three fled on foot. At around 9:15, a 17 year old male juvenile was spotted near a corn field and taken into custody. Just after 1 P.M., the second man, identified as 18 year old Demerayon K. Robinson of Muncie and a 16 year old male juvenile were located by air units of the Ohio State Highway Patrol near a woods and creek and taken into custody.

All of the occupants of the SUV were treated at Paulding County Hospital for minor injuries and released. The driver, Ricky Taylor was charged with failing to comply with the order or signal of a law enforcement officer, a 3rd degree felony. Demarayon Robinson was charged with obstructing official business, a first degree misdemeanor. Both are in the Paulding County Jail pending arraignment.

The two juveniles have been released. The Ohio State Highway Patrol was assisted by the Paulding County Sheriff’s Department, Defiance County Sheriff’s Department and the Van Wert County Crisis Intervention Response Team as well as Ohio Department of Natural Resources Conservation OfficersThe investigation is continuing.