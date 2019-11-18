Muncie Mayor arrested by FBI

MUNCIE, Ind. (Network Indiana): Dennis Tyler, the Mayor of Muncie, has been arrested by the FBI.

Tyler was arrested Monday morning at his home on Muncie’s north side, reports The Star Press newspaper.

Christine Bavender, a spokesperson for the FBI, told the newspaper:

“I can confirm an arrest warrant was executed at the home of Mayor Dennis Tyler this morning and he is currently in custody.”

Allegations of corruption by Tyler and members of his administration have been the subject of a four-year federal investigation.

Prosecutors say the city’s building commissioner steered work to companies he owned, and then billed the city more than $376,000 for demolition work that was either never done, or performed at inflated prices.