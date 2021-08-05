Muncie cop pleads guilty to concealing wrongdoing

MUNCIE, Ind. (AP): A former Muncie police officer has pleaded guilty to concealing and failing to report another officer’s inappropriate use of force during a 2018 arrest.

Federal prosecutors said Wednesday that 32-year-old Dalton Kurtz faces a maximum possible sentence of three years in prison. Kurtz and Muncie Officer Chase Winkle responded in June 2018, when three juveniles fled from police after crashing a vehicle.

One of the juveniles was found shortly later lying in a yard with his arms extended in front of him. Prosecutors say Winkle ran up and kicked him in the head. They also say Kurtz knew Winkle’s actions were illegal but he concealed them by writing a false report.