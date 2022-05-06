Multiple train cars derail in southwest Allen County

By
Ian Randall
-
"Minneapolis: the train tracks" by Eli Duke, some rights reserved

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – The derailment happened early Friday afternoon between Aboite Road and W. County Line Road.

A Southwest Fire official says that nine cars derailed. Two of the cars were carrying soybean meal and tipped over, spilling that product. Another car was partially tipped at a forty-five degree angle and was hauling new vehicles. The other derailed cars were all upright.

The cause of the derailment is unknown at this time. However, there were no injuries and no hazardous materials involved.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here