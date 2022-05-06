Multiple train cars derail in southwest Allen County

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – The derailment happened early Friday afternoon between Aboite Road and W. County Line Road.

A Southwest Fire official says that nine cars derailed. Two of the cars were carrying soybean meal and tipped over, spilling that product. Another car was partially tipped at a forty-five degree angle and was hauling new vehicles. The other derailed cars were all upright.

The cause of the derailment is unknown at this time. However, there were no injuries and no hazardous materials involved.