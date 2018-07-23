Multiple Ritz cracker products recalled, concerns of Salmonella

NATIONWIDE, (WOWO) – Mondelez Global LLC has recalled certain Ritz products due to the potential presence of Salmonella.

Salmonella may be present in whey powder, which is used as an ingredient in many Ritz products. Salmonella can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems.

Recalled products include:

Ritz Bits Cheese (Big Bag) 3 oz. UPC: 0 44000 00677 8 Best Used By Date: 07 MAR 19 through 13 APR 19

Ritz Bits Cheese 1 oz. UPC: 0 44000 02025 5 Best Used By Date: 07 MAR 19 through 13 APR 19

Ritz Bits Cheese 12-pack carton UPC: 0 44000 02032 3 Best Used By Date: 08 MAR 19 through 13 APR 19

Ritz Bits Cheese 30-pack carton UPC: 0 44000 01309 7 Best Used By Date: 03 MAR 19 through 13 APR 19

Ritz Bits Cheese 1.5 oz. UPC: 0 44000 00929 8 Best Used By Date: 03 MAR 19 through 13 APR 19

Ritz Bits Cheese 3 oz. Go Packs UPC: 0 44000 03215 9 Best Used By Date: 07 MAR 19 through 12 APR 19

10.8 oz. Ritz Cheese Cracker Sandwiches UPC: 0 44000 88211 2 Best Used By Date: 14 JAN 19 through 11 FEB 19

1.35 oz. Ritz Cheese Cracker Sandwiches UPC: 0 44000 00211 4 Best Used By Date: 14 JAN 19 through 11 FEB 19

10.8 oz. Ritz Bacon Cracker Sandwiches with Cheese UPC: 0 44000 04566 1 Best Used By Date: 05 FEB 19 through 06 FEB 19

1.35 oz. Ritz Bacon Cracker Sandwiches with Cheese UPC: 0 44000 04567 8 Best Used By Date: 05 FEB 19 through 06 FEB 19

10.8 oz. Ritz Whole Wheat Cracker Sandwiches with White Cheddar Cheese UPC: 0 44000 04577 7 Best Used By Date: 04 FEB 19 through 05 FEB 19

1.35 oz. Ritz Whole Wheat Cracker Sandwiches with White Cheddar Cheese UPC: 0 44000 04578 4 Best Used By Date: 04 FEB 19 through 05 FEB 19

10.8 oz. Ritz Everything Cracker Sandwiches with Cream Cheese UPC: 0 44000 04579 1 Best Used By Date: 06 FEB 19 through 08 FEB 19

1.35 oz. Ritz Everything Cracker Sandwiches with Cream Cheese UPC: 0 44000 04580 7 Best Used By Date: 06 FEB 19 through 08 FEB 19

Mixed Cookie Cracker Variety 20-pack UPC: 0 44000 04100 7 Best Used By Date: 01 FEB 19 through 04 FEB 19

Mixed Cookie Cracker Variety 40-pack UPC: 0 44000 04221 0 Best Used By Date: 31 JAN 19 through 05 FEB 19



So far, the company has not received any reports of illness related to the recall.

If you own any of these products, do not eat them. Contact Mondelez Global at 1-844-366-1171 for further information.