Multiple Injuries Reported In Sunday Night Multi-Vehicle Accident

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Several people are in the hospital after a crash involving three cars and a motorcycle Sunday night in Fort Wayne. According to a report from Fort Wayne Police, it was shortly after 7 P.M. when they received a call about the crash on West Washington Center Road and West Street. Officials believe the motorcycle was driving on Washington Center and slowed for traffic near West Street when a car did not slow down and rear-ended it which forced the cycle into lanes with oncoming traffic where it hit a car. An SUV was later involved in the crash as well.

Reports from Fort Wayne Police say two passengers on the motorcycle suffer critical injuries, and a woman from the SUV is at the hospital in stable condition. Further details about the crash remain under investigation.