Multi-Year Bass Road project begins Monday

By Darrin Wright -
(Photo Supplied/Allen County)

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): You may want to find another route if you drive on Bass Road in Fort Wayne on a regular basis.

Starting next Monday, what Allen County calls “significant” road construction will kick off on Bass Road in a Project that is expected to last several years.

It starts with an 8-month closure of Bass between Flaugh and Kroemer roads, and includes widening the bridge over Interstate 69 and expanding Bass into a four-lane road with a center turn lane, along with curbs and gutters for better drainage.

Four roundabouts will also be installed on the road project, which stretches from Hillegas Road to Scott Road.

