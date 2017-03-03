Multi-county pursuit ends in Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A police chase involving officers from Kosciusko and Whitley Counties ended dramatically in Fort Wayne Friday night.

The Fort Wayne Police Department tells WOWO News it started when an officer tried to pull over a suspected stolen vehicle at 9:15pm in Syracuse, when the driver fled. By the time the chase reached Allen County at 9:37pm, the suspect had tried to ram several police cars and had several of its tires deflated by stop sticks, but was still driving on the rims.

Fort Wayne Police joined the chase on Goshen Road, following until the vehicle went off the road on Westbrook Drive and got stuck in some mud. The man driving the vehicle immediately put what looked like a gun to his head and threatened to kill himself. Police were able to talk him into surrendering about 15 minutes later.

The suspect, whose name has not yet been released, will be taken back to Kosciusko County to face charges.