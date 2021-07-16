Multi-agency drug enforcement effort nabs eight

KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, Ind. (Network Indiana): Eight people have been arrested in a sting by several police agencies working together in Kosciusko County.

It was called Operation Firecracker and was an effort between police in Warsaw and Mentone — along with sheriff’s deputies and state police — to crack down on illegal drugs in the county.

Arrested were:

Jadyn Michael Micha Smith-Lantz – driving while suspended and possession of paraphernalia

Tara Holbrook – probation violation warrant

Brenda Darlene Stump – possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia, and operating a vehicle while intoxicated

Kelsea Leigh Carver – possession of a narcotic drug, possession of methamphetamine, and possession of a syringe

Tyler James Niles – dealing methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine, and possession of paraphernalia

Alea Paige Hammond – possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia

Jonathon Michael Stump – warrant service

Victoria Nicole See – possession of paraphernalia

They were all arrested between Wednesday and Thursday.