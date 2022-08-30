Much of Northeast Region In The Dark After Monday Storms

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The gusty winds and sometimes strong storms witnessed Monday has left some of Northeast Indiana in the dark once again. According to reports from Indiana Michigan Power, over 6,000 customers in Northeast Indiana remain in the dark after gusty winds, frequent lightning, and heavy rain swept through the region on Monday. AEP reports that over 250 extra personnel are joining in on power restoration efforts to try and get power restored to those who were effected. Estimates from AEP officials regarding power restoration times indicate that power should be restored to much of the effected areas anywhere between 6 and 11 P.M. Tuesday Night.