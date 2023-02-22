MPS Egg Farms acquires Georgia egg operation

NORTH MANCHESTER, Ind. (Inside Indiana Business) – A sixth-generation family egg producer in northeast Indiana is continuing with its growth plans. MPS Egg Farms, based in North Manchester, has acquired Country Charm Eggs in Georgia, marking the company’s first foray into the southeastern U.S. MPS said Tuesday the acquisition adds about 1.8 million egg-laying hens to its current overall flock of 12 million.

Financial details of the deal are not being disclosed.

Country Charm is a second-generation family egg business led by Brent Booker, whose father founded the company. The farm has 140 employees and produces nearly 600 million eggs annually.

Booker said in a news release the two companies “share the same values, vision, and dedication to our customers and employees, which will support a seamless transition of our business.”

MPS is led by co-CEOs and brothers Sam and Dan Krouse, who say the Country Charm deal is part of an ongoing effort to grow the business through acquisition and development.

“MPS has been intentional about growth – doing so in a strategic way that leverages our commitment to customer excellence and high quality, while also aligning with businesses that share our core values and our unwavering dedication to animal care and food safety,” Sam Krouse said. “The Booker family has built an incredible foundation of personalized customer service and a thriving egg business thanks to an exceptional team of employees, and we are honored to carry that legacy forward under the MPS banner.”

With the latest acquisition, MPS now has farms in Indiana, Illinois, Texas and Georgia, employing some 750 people. The company acquired Feathercrest Farms in Texas in 2020.

In December 2021, MPS broke ground on a carbon-neutral, cage-free egg operation. The company is partnering with Kipster Farms in the Netherlands to develop the farm, which will produce the first carbon-neutral eggs in the U.S. consumer market for The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR) and its Simple Truth brand.

MPS built four chicken facilities based on Kipster’s designs and began offering carbon-neutral eggs at select Kroger stores, though they aren’t yet available in Indiana, according to our partners at the IBJ.

“It represents less than 1% of the total eggs we produce,” Dan Krouse said. “But it’s an exciting growth opportunity that we hope to expand in the future.”

You can read more about the operation from the IBJ by clicking here.