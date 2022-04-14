Move America Forward Supporting our Troops

Pat talked about MOVE AMERICA FORWARD last week. A great way to reach out to our troops and encourage them during this Easter Week when many are not home…and tensions around the world are running high.

Help! Easter is only 3 days away, so we’re running out of time to send Easter care packages to our troops, including iconic marshmallow PEEPs!

Remember that MAF is currently preparing to send care packages to thousands of troops newly deployed to Europe due to the crisis between Russia and Ukraine.

With tensions running high and Easter on its way, we must remind our troops everywhere we have them deployed worldwide that we still support them!

PLEASE USE THIS LINK…AND WE APPRECIATE ANYTHING YOU MIGHT DO TO HELP THOSE WHO SERVE.

https://carepackages.moveamericaforward.org/