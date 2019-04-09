Motorcyclist killed in Steuben County crash

STEUBEN COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): A 62-year-old man was killed in a two-vehicle crash last night in Steuben County.

The Indiana State Police says Larry Wateska of Orland was driving a motorcycle westbound on State Road 120 when a pickup truck driven by a 30-year-old Bronson, Michigan man stopped at the posted stop sign, then pulled into his path at the intersection with County Road 300 West.

Wateska was thrown from the motorcycle and suffered fatal injuries. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The man in the truck was not injured.

At this time, drugs and alcohol are not considered a factor in the crash. Toxicology results are pending. There is currently no word on any charges.