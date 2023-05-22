Motorcyclist injured after hitting a deer on I-69

DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) – A man was injured on Sunday night after hitting a deer with his motorcycle on I-69.

It happed just before 10:00 P.M. when a man was driving his motorcycle northbound on I-69 near the Auburn rest area in the passing lane when he struck a deer causing him to go off of the road into the median.

According to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office, the driver came off of the motorcycle and the motorcycle continued to slide in the median.

The motorcyclist was transported to Parkview Regional Medical Center and was treated for injuries to his shoulder and right arm.