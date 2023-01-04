Motorcyclist in serious condition after collision with Animal Care and Control SUV

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) — A motorcyclist is in serious condition after colliding with an SUV around 7 a.m. Wednesday.

Allen County Police responded to the crash at the entrance of Hawks Wood Trace leading to Minnich Road.

Police determined that the female driver of the Fort Wayne Animal Care and Control SUV was turning northbound onto Minnich Rd. when she collided with a southbound Harley Davison Motorcycle. The man riding the motorcycle was transported to a local hospital in serious condition. He was not wearing a helmet.

The crash remains under investigation by the Allen County Sheriff’s Department.