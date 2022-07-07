Motorcyclist In Life-Threatening Condition Following Wednesday Night Crash

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A Wednesday Night Crash has a motorcyclist in life-threatening condition at a local hospital. It happened shortly after 10:30 P.M. Wednesday as police were called to the 5500 block of North Clinton Street. It is there at the intersection of East Washington Center Road where they found a crash involving a car and a motorcycle. Paramedics transported the male/adult rider of the motorcycle to a local hospital in serious condition. Upon arriving at the hospital his condition was downgraded to life-threatening by a physician. The driver of the passenger car, and the passenger were unhurt in the incident but remained on scene to cooperate with authorities. The motorcyclist was reported to have been wearing a helmet and alcohol is not believed to be a contributing factor in the crash. This incident remains under investigation.