Motorcyclist In Life-Threatening Condition After Sunday Morning Crash

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A crash early Sunday Morning has left one man in life threatening condition. Police responded shortly before 3:30 A.M. Sunday to the intersection of Woodbine Ave and Mayfield Road on reports of a motorcycle fleeing from an officer initiated traffic stop, near the intersection of Cook Rd and Woodbine Ave, when the driver crashed soon after.

According to a report, officers discovered the driver, an adult male, suffering from life-threatening injuries. He was rendered aid on scene and transported to a local hospital. The Fatal Accident Crash Team made the scene and closed the roadway, while processing the scene.

This incident remains under investigation.