Motorcyclist dies in Friday night crash in Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A motorcyclist died in a Friday night crash on the city’s southeast side.

Fort Wayne Police were called to the intersection of Oxford Street and Bueter Drive at 9:01 p.m. on a report of a crash with injuries involving an SUV and a motorcycle.

Officers say the man riding the motorcycle was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity was not released. Meanwhile, the driver of the SUV suffered a minor injury.

A preliminary investigation found that the motorcycle was going east on Oxford. The SUV made a left turn to head west on Oxford from Bueter.

If you witnessed this crash or have any information, call the Fort Wayne Police Department or use the free “P3 Tips” app.

The crash is still under investigation.