Motorcyclist in critical condition after crash at Diverging Diamond Interchange

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): One man is in critical condition after a Thursday night crash.

The crash happened just after 8 p.m., on East Dupont near I-69 at the Diverging Diamond Interchange. A car and a motorcycle were involved. When officers arrived, they found the motorcyclist on the ground suffering from injuries.

Initial reports indicate that the driver of the motorcycle was traveling west on Dupont at a high rate of speed. As the motorcycle entered into the intersection of Dupont and I-69 it struck the rear of a vehicle.

The driver of the other vehicle involved was not injured and police believe that speed was a factor, but the incident is still being investigated.