Motorcycle crash leaves man critically injured

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The combination of excessive speed and alcohol contributed to a single vehicle motorcycle crash on Friday that left a man critically injured.

Fort Wayne Police were called to Sandpoint Road between Genesee and Monmouth Avenue late Friday, and found a motorcycle off the side of the road with the rider unconscious and pinned beneath it.

Investigators believe that the crash happened when the driver, who was westbound on Sandpoint road lost control and crashed.

The driver of the motorcycle was transported to the hospital in critical condition. Sandpoint Road between Genesee and Monmouth Avenue will remain closed during the investigation.