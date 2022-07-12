Motorcycle crash in LaGrange County leaves one dead

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Our partners in news at ABC 21 report that police say one 18-year-old man died and another man was injured as a result of a motorcycle crash Monday afternoon.

Officers with the LaGrange County Sheriff’s Department were called to 9455 W 700 S in Topeka just before 2:30 p.m. Reports show that the 18-year-old Shipshewana man was going west on 700 S from Indiana 5 when he hit a pothole, causing him to lose control of his motorcycle and be thrown off.

A second motorcycle, driven by another Shipshewana man, hit the same pothole, causing him to lose control of his motorcycle, resulting in him running over the driver of the first motorcycle.

The driver of the first motorcycle was pronounced dead at the scene. The second driver was injured, but refused treatment.