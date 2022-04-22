Motorcycle Crash Early Friday Morning In Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Investigation into a body found in a Kosciusko County lake earlier this week is on-going.

Early Friday Morning, Fort Wayne Police were called to the scene of the 1200 Block of North Coliseum Blvd in reference to a reported motor vehicle accident with injuries. Early reports indicated that it was a single vehicle accident involving a motorcycle. Officers were being told that there appeared to be two victims involved. Upon Officers arrival they located a motorcycle down in the Northbound lanes of the Coliseum Blvd South of Lake Avenue.

The Adult female victim was transported to a local hospital with life threatening injuries and the adult male victim had minor injuries and remained on scene speaking with officers. The identities of the victims in the crash were not released. The investigation into the incident is on-going.