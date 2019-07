FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – One person has died following a crash on U.S. 33 Tuesday afternoon.

Our partners in news at ABC 21 report police were called to the intersection of Carroll Road and U.S. 33 just before 4 p.m. on reports of a crash involving a motorcycle.

Fort Wayne police have confirmed the crash to be fatal.

U.S. 33 is estimated to reopen by 6:30 p.m.

