Mother’s Day spending to total $23.6-billion in US

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Mother’s Day is a couple of weeks away, but a recent survey says Americans are already planning to make it a big one.

Americans are planning to splurge on mom and spend an average of $186. That means the total amount of money Americans will be spending this year clocks in at $23.6-billion, the highest amount ever.

The survey figures that’ll be $5-billion on jewelry, $4.2-billion on taking mom out to brunch or dinner, $2.6-billion on flowers, $2.5-billion on gift cards, $2-billion on consumer electronics and $1.9-billion on a spa day.

Competition will be heavy for reservations, especially when it comes to dinner, so plan early for the best results.