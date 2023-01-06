Mother sentenced to 20 years in son’s beating death

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — The mother who was connected with the death of a 9-year-old boy in December 2021 has now been sentenced.

Our partners in news at 21Alive report that on Friday, Jenna M. Miller, 37, has been sentenced to 20 years after she pleaded guilty to three neglect charges in November.

In 2021, 9-year-old Elijah Thomas Ross was pronounced dead after police were called to his home in the 800 block of Putnam Street on December 18th.

Jenna was then charged with four counts of neglect and the boy’s stepmom, Alesha Miller, was charged with aggravated battery and three counts of neglect. In November of 2022, Alesha was sentenced to 35 years.