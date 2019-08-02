Mother of toddler found dead sentenced to three years in prison

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Crystal Belcher, the mother of a child who was found dead in her crib in 2018, was sentenced Friday morning.

Belcher, 29, was sentenced to three years in prison and nine years probation according to Fort Wayne’s NBC. She pleaded guilty to felony neglect charges.

Belcher cannot have any contact with her children except for supervised visits, must complete a counseling program for parenting classes and undergo a psychological evaluation.

Her two-year-old daughter Jocelyn Belcher was found dead wrapped up in a blanket on January 27, 2018.

Belcher’s ex-boyfriend, Shane Patton is charged with two counts of felony neglect in the case.