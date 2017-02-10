Mother and infant son stabbed, suspect being questioned

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A mother and her child are in the hospital after an early morning stabbing.

Friday morning, just before 12:30 a.m., officers with the Fort Wayne Police Department were called to a home in the 2600 block of Oxford Street in reference to a stabbing. Once on the scene, officers found a woman and her infant son, both suffering from stab wounds. They were taken to a local hospital where the woman was determined to be in good condition and the infant was listed in critical condition.

Officers tell WOWO News that an altercation occurred inside the home between two women, while the one woman was holding her son. At some point, the suspect stabbed the woman and her child. The suspect was still at the home when police arrived and she was taken in for questioning.

Investigators are trying to determine the relationship between the two women and they’re trying to figure out what led up to the altercation.

There are no known charges nor are identities going to be released at this time.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact police.