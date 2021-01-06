Mother charged after toddler shoots himself

GRANT COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): A Fairmount woman has been arrested and charged after her two-year-old son died after shooting himself last month.

Caci Jo Seals, 22, is charged with felony neglect of a dependent resulting in death. She is held in the Grant County Jail on a $100,000 bond.

Leighton Owings, Seals’ son, died on Dec. 16, 2020. An Indiana State Police investigation found the boy discovered a loaded gun and pulled the trigger. He was struck by a single bullet. Officials say Seals was feeding her infant child in a different room at the time of the shooting.