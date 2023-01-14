Mother and three children found dead after Fremont fire

FREMONT, Ind. (WOWO) – A mother and her three children were found dead in a Fremont, Indiana home after crews were called to a house fire.

A 911 call was received shortly after 5 a.m. Saturday reporting a house fire in the 400 block of E. Toledo St. On arrival, crews found a working house fire.

Firefighters located the three children and an adult female on the first floor of the residence. All four were transported to an Angola hospital where the three children were pronounced deceased. The adult female was flown to a Fort Wayne hospital, where she later died.

The State Fire Marshal’s Office believes at this point in the investigation that the fire started on the second floor of the home and that all four occupants were in a single bedroom.

Identities of the deceased have been confirmed by the Steuben County Coroner’s Office, but that information is being withheld pending notification of extended family members.