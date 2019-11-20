Mother accused of neglect after baby suffers skull fractures

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A Fort Wayne mother is facing neglect charges after she was accused of causing two skull fractures on her child.

Ashley Gilbert, 22, is facing two neglect of a dependent charges according to our Partners in News at ABC 21.

The child was first sent to the hospital for a head injury back on June 18. Gilbert and the baby’s father told police that he was changing the baby on a futon when he reached for some baby wipes and the baby fell to the floor.

However, the father and a friend later told police he made up the story so Gilbert would be in trouble. He told officers he was in another room when he heard the child hit the floor. Gilbert says “she might have on accident” hit hit the baby’s head on a door frame.

Then on June 28, police were called to a hospital to observe a baby with a skull fracture. A doctor told officers that the child suffered two traumatic brain injuries.

Gilbert has a court hearing on Thursday.