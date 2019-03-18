Mosque holds interfaith service to pray for New Zealand victims

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Leaders of a local mosque led an interfaith service Sunday night to pray for the victims of mass shootings at a pair of mosques in New Zealand.

Gohar Salam of the Universal Education Foundation Center on Goshen Road in Fort Wayne tells Fort Wayne’s NBC it was an effort to bring people from all faiths together to promote solidarity and love:

“No matter if we’re Muslims or Christians or Jewish or any other faith, in the time of need, we are one and we are together,” he says.

50 people died in last Friday’s shootings, which are being considered an act of terror. A self-proclaimed white nationalist was arrested and charged in the attacks.