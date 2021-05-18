Morgan to become first Black female Allen Superior Court Judge

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A woman who has served as a magistrate in the Family Relations Division at the Allen Superior Court for 26 years is about to make history in Allen County.

Governor Eric Holcomb today announced Lori Morgan as his appointment to replace the now-retired Judge Charles Pratt. Morgan will become the County’s first Black female judge when she is sworn in this afternoon.

Morgan earned an undergraduate degree from the University of Michigan and a law degree from the University of Iowa. Her name came up as a possible successor to Pratt when hundreds started circulating a petition supporting her.

Judge William Briggs is the only other person of color to serve as a judge so far in Allen County, from 1999 to 2015.