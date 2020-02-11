More wintry weather approaching

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Another round of wintry weather is on tap for the Fort Wayne area.

Get ready for a round of snow and bitter temperatures, starting tomorrow night. According to the National Weather Service, rain and snow are likely Wednesday, mainly after 4pm, and continuing through Thursday. Anywhere from 3 to 5 inches of snow is possible.

After that, temperatures will drop sharply, with overnight lows on Thursday and Friday expected to be in the single digits. Another round of snow is possible Saturday night.

