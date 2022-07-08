More Upgrades Coming To Fort Wayne International Airport

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Fort Wayne International Airport will receive $13.8 million in federal funds to upgrade its 30-year-old terminal, federal officials announced Thursday. FWA is one of 85 airports across the country that will share in $1 billion of funding. President Joe Biden signed the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law last year, which sets aside about $1 billion annually for aviation upgrades each of the next five years. According to The Journal Gazette, Fort Wayne International Airport will use the $13.8 million to expand and modernize the existing terminal building, which doesn’t have adequate space for passengers waiting to board flights. The terminal improvements will create more efficient access for people with disabilities. The project will also increase taxiway distance from the terminal.