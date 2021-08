FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): More than 5,000 Indiana Michigan Power customers are without power in Fort Wayne after Wednesday morning’s storms.

I&M says 5,050 customers are without power in the area, with 1,480 in the South Bend area and 250 in the Elkhart area. There is currently no estimated restoration time for the outages. Another update will be released at 1 p.m.

If you have an outage, use the Indiana Michigan power app to report and monitor the status of it. You can view the outage map here.