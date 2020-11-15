UPDATED: More than 500 without power due to windstorm

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): More than 500 customers in Fort Wayne are still without power due to Sunday’s windstorm.

Indiana Michigan Power says that is as of 9 p.m. Sunday. I&M expects power to be restored for Fort Wayne customers by 10:30 p.m. Monday.

The storm knocked out power for more than 14,000 customers in Indiana and Michigan. Power has been restored to about 10,000 customers.

Outages can be reported on the Indiana Michigan Power app, their website, via social media or by phone at 800-311-4634.