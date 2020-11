FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): More than 2,000 customers in Fort Wayne lost power due to Sunday’s windstorm.

Indiana Michigan Power says 2,350 customers were without power as of 2 p.m. Sunday. I&M says restoration times are fluid and can be tracked on their outage map here.

Outages can be reported on the Indiana Michigan Power app, their website, via social media or by phone at 800-311-4634.