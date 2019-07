ADAMS COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) – The primary emergency number is currently out of service for a portion of Preble residents in Adams County.

Our partners in news at ABC 21 report more than 100 people currently cannot call 911 due to a “Century Link outage.”

If you’re in this area, and must contact police, call the Adams County Sheriff’s Office non-emergency number at (260) 724-5345, option 4.

No word yet on when 911 service will be restored.