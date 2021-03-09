More than 1.1 Hoosiers have received their first COVID-19 shot

INDIANAPOLIS (Network Indiana): More than 1.1 million Hoosiers have received at least their first COVID shot, and nearly 704,000 people in the state are fully vaccinated.

More than 12,000 people have received their shot at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway mass vaccination site since Friday.

Additional vaccination clinics are planned for this Friday and Saturday at the Ivy Tech in Sellersburg.

Some appointments are still available for the Notre Dame vaccination clinic on March 26-27.

A clinic also is being planned in Gary for the weekend of March 20th.