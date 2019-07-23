More nursing students to enroll at Ivy Tech through Parkview partnership

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – More students can now enroll in Ivy Tech’s nursing program.

Ivy Tech Community College Fort Wayne announced Tuesday a partnership with Parkview Health, which will allow thirty more students in the program beginning this fall.

The Journal Gazette reports the partnership will address a shortage of registered nurses in the community, and will provide a nursing instructor to Ivy Tech’s School of Nursing. The instructor will act as a full-time faculty member, but their salary and benefits will be paid by Parkview instead of by the college.

During the 2018-19 school year, 304 students enrolled in the nursing program. Through the partnership, 334 students are estimated to enroll this upcoming school year.