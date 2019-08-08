More lofts, parking planned near Headwaters Park

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): More apartments are coming to downtown Fort Wayne.

That’s according to a formal development plan for the Lofts at Headwaters Park, which was filed earlier this week.

The Journal Gazette reports the proposed site is the parking lot of Club Soda at the northeast corner of Clinton and Superior streets, with an underground parking garage featuring up to 700 parking spaces and up to 232 units, plus room for commercial space and a leasing office.

Indianapolis-based property management and development company Barrett & Stokley is attached to the project.

A public hearing on the proposal will be held on September 9th at 5:30pm.