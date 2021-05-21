More jobs coming to Ohio company’s Bluffton plant

BLUFFTON, Ind. (WOWO): An Ohio-based company is expanding again in northeast Indiana.

According to Inside Indiana Business, 20/20 Custom Molded Plastics LLC will invest nearly $13-million to renovate and equip a 325,000-square-foot facility in Bluffton and create up to 125 jobs by the end of 2022.

The company, which makes structural foam products such as pallets, floating dock systems, and in-ground enclosures, says the expansion will accommodate increased demand.

They’ve already hired six new workers; you can find a link to apply here.