More details released on Richmond school shooting situation, suspect dead

RICHMOND, Ind. (WOWO): A teenage suspect is dead after an active shooter situation in Richmond today.

It happened at Dennis Intermediate School just after 8 a.m. When officers were dispatched to the scene, the school had already been placed in lockdown.

Police immediately confronted the teen suspect upon arrival, who ran into the building and began exchanging gunfire with the officers.

Police confirmed the suspect took his own life with a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

No officers were injured, and students were later dismissed from the building.

Governor Eric J. Holcomb offered the following statement regarding the shooting:

“Earlier this morning, I directed the Indiana State Police to work with all local responders at the shooting at Dennis Intermediate School. We will continue to work with the school and Superintendent Jennifer McCormick to do everything possible to assist the community and support all those impacted by this terrible unfolding situation.”

A news conference is scheduled at the Dennis Intermediate School at 1:30 p.m. More details will be provided as they become available.