More details have emerged regarding next week’s ‘Mad Anthony Wayne Day’

By
Jay Prince
-

 

Fort Wayne City Councilman Jason Arp joins Kayla Blakeslee on FWMN to talk next week’s first ‘Mad Anthony Wayne Day’

