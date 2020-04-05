More 2020 IndyCar Schedule Rumors and iRacing

This week’s episode: More rumors on the 2020 IndyCar schedule for contingency dates for Detroit and another possibility of a NASCAR/IndyCar doubleheader. Plus our thoughts on the first IndyCar iRacing event.

New Track Record is a weekly show where hosts Caleb Hatch and Justin Kenny bring you the latest news and rumors on the sport of IndyCar racing. From race-by-race breakdowns to the hottest off-season rumors, this is the place to keep you in the know.

