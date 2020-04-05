More 2020 IndyCar Schedule Rumors and iRacing

By
Caleb Hatch
-

This week’s episode: More rumors on the 2020 IndyCar schedule for contingency dates for Detroit and another possibility of a NASCAR/IndyCar doubleheader. Plus our thoughts on the first IndyCar iRacing event.

New Track Record is a weekly show where hosts Caleb Hatch and Justin Kenny bring you the latest news and rumors on the sport of IndyCar racing. From race-by-race breakdowns to the hottest off-season rumors, this is the place to keep you in the know.

Subscribe to New Track Record on Apple Podcasts, Google Play Music, Spotify or wherever you find podcasts.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here