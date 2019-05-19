Moped driver suffers life-threatening injuries after crash

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – A moped driver sustained life-threatening injuries after two vehicles crashed in to it on Saturday evening.

Around 9:50 p.m. the Fort Wayne Police Department responded to reports of a crash between a motorcycle and another vehicle at the intersection of W. Coliseum Boulevard and Goshen Road.

After arriving, officers determined the crash was between a moped and two other vehicles.

According to investigators, the motorcycle was heading westbound on Coliseum Boulevard when the moped driver had to stop in the roadway due to issues with the moped. The moped was then rear ended by a vehicle also traveling westbound which left the moped driver lying in the middle of the road. The moped driver was struck again by another vehicle driving westbound.

Both drivers that hit the moped remained at the scene and are cooperating with police.

The injured moped driver was taken to an area hospital where they are said to have life-threatening injuries. The victim was wearing helmet at the time of the collision.